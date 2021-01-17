New coronavirus cases reported throughout region

An additional 138 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 19 more Bamberg County residents and seven more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,584 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 351,887 and confirmed deaths to 5,654.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 138 new cases, 6,299 total cases and a total of 164 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 19 new cases, 1,079 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 941 total cases and a total of 22 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0