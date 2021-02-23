New coronavirus cases reported in region

An additional 25 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 718 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 437,806 and confirmed deaths to 7,436.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 8,112 total cases and a total of 208 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,339 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,117 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.