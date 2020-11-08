 Skip to main content
New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties
New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Thirteen more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to numbers released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 825 new confirmed cases and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is 175,730 and confirmed deaths is 3,776.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 3,412 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 693 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

