New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident also tested positive for the virus.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 739 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 30 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 137,406 and confirmed deaths to 3,067.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 3,027 total cases and a total of 119 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 618 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 442 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.