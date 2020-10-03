New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Calhoun County resident and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Saturday.

Statewide, there are 649 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 145,953 and confirmed deaths to 3,243.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,120 total cases and a total of 125 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 645 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 461 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.