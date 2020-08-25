New coronavirus cases in region

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Two more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident have tested positive.
Statewide, there are 909 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,088 and confirmed deaths to 2,408.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 2,744 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 518 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 404 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 96 total cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 67 total cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 92 total cases
• Elloree (29047) – 0 new cases, 132 total cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 118 total cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 1 new case, 178 total cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 55 total cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 152 total cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 2 new cases, 971 total cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 0 new cases, 425 total cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 48 total cases
• Santee (29142) – 0 new cases, 202 total cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 21 total cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 72 total cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 65 total cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 285 total cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new case, 179 total cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 80 total cases
• Olar (29843) – 2 new cases, 21 total cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 62 total cases
• Gaston (29053) – 2 new cases, 412 total cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 1 new case, 334 total cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 128 total cases
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
