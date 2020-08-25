New coronavirus cases in region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 909 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,088 and confirmed deaths to 2,408.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 2,744 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 518 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 404 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:

• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 96 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 67 total cases