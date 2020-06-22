New coronavirus cases in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 71 cases and 436 estimated cases. There’s been one death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 120 cases and 737 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases. No residents have died of the virus.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.