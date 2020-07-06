New coronavirus cases in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Orangeburg County has 19 new cases while Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have one new case, according to figures released Monday by the S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,505 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional confirmed deaths.

Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247 and confirmed deaths to 819.

Orangeburg County now has 935 cases, 5,744 estimated cases and 16 deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 64 cases and 393 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.