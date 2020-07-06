New coronavirus cases in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties

New cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Orangeburg County has 19 new cases while Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have one new case, according to figures released Monday by the S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 1,505 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional confirmed deaths.
Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington and Dillon counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247 and confirmed deaths to 819.
Orangeburg County now has 935 cases, 5,744 estimated cases and 16 deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 64 cases and 393 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 371 cases and 2,279 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 131 cases and 805 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 148 cases, 909 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 85 cases and 522 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 106 cases and 651 estimated cases. There has been one death and one probable death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 201 cases and 1,235 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 68 cases and 418 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 57 cases and 350 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
