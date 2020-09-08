New coronavirus cases in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Orangeburg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 339 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801 and confirmed deaths to 2,772.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 2,897 total cases and a total of 106 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 558 total cases and a total of 31 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 425 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.