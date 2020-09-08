New coronavirus cases in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Four Orangeburg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 339 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801 and confirmed deaths to 2,772.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 2,897 total cases and a total of 106 deaths and 3 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 558 total cases and a total of 31 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 425 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.