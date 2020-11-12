New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,243 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 179,832 and confirmed deaths to 3,817.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,456 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 699 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 513 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.