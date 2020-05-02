New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Saturday.
In addition, two more people have tested positive in Bamberg County.
Overall, South Carolina has 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,489 and those who have died to 267.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Laurens, Lee, Lexington and Richland counties. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland and Sumter counties.
Orangeburg County now has 81 confirmed cases, 498 estimated cases and two deaths.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code now has one confirmed case and six estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added three cases. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 12 cases, 74 estimated cases and no deaths.
The two new cases are in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has a total of six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
