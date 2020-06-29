New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

An additional 24 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg County has 12 new cases and Calhoun County has one.
Statewide, there are 1,320 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional confirmed deaths.
The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Richland, Anderson and Beaufort counties.
The total number of confirmed cases is 34,546 and the total number of deaths is 717.
Orangeburg County now has 694 cases, 4,263 estimated cases and 10 deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 13 cases. It now has 273 cases and 1,677 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 94 cases and 577 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 103 cases and 633 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added 11 cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Olar’s 29843 ZIP code added a case. It now has one case and six estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases. One person has died.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 163 cases and 1,001 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
