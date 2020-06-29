New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 103 cases and 633 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added 11 cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.

Olar’s 29843 ZIP code added a case. It now has one case and six estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 163 cases and 1,001 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.