New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 68 cases and 418 estimated cases.

Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 67 cases and 412 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

Smoak’s 29481 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases,

Calhoun County now has 74 cases and 455 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 121 cases and 743 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.