New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg County has 12 more cases of the coronavirus, while Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have one new case.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that the state has 890 new confirmed cases and 14 additional confirmed deaths.
Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Marlboro and Spartanburg counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort, Chesterfield and Horry counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 26,572, and confirmed deaths to 673.
Orangeburg County now has 539 cases of coronavirus, 3,311 estimated cases and eight deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 210 cases and 1,290 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 68 cases and 418 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 67 cases and 412 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Smoak’s 29481 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases,
Calhoun County now has 74 cases and 455 estimated cases. One person has died.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 121 cases and 743 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
