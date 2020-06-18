New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases.

Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 112 cases and 688 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.