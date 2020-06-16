New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 158 cases and 971 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 100 cases and 614 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.