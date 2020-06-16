New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg County has 19 additional cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg County has two more cases and Calhoun County has three.
Statewide, there are 595 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths. Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Colleton and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon and Richland counties.
Orangeburg County now has 415 cases of coronavirus and 2,549 estimated cases. Six people have died.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 158 cases and 971 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 100 cases and 614 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
