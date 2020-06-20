New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 116 cases and 713 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.