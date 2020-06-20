New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg County has 16 more cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have six more cases.
Statewide, there are 1,157 new, confirmed cases and five additional confirmed deaths. The five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence, Lee, Oconee and Richland counties.
The total number of confirmed cases across the state is 23,756 and confirmed deaths is 644.
Orangeburg County now has 471 cases, 2,893 estimated cases and eight deaths.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 174 cases and 1,068 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 116 cases and 713 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
