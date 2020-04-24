New coronavirus case in Orangeburg; DHEC seeks to address disproportionate impact among African Americans

One new Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths throughout the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157. One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.
The recent deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville and Kershaw counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Lexington counties.
The latest Orangeburg County case is located in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code. The 29115 area now has 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases.
Orangeburg County has 53 confirmed cases and 326 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
While COVID-19 is exacting a great toll on all communities across the country, data reveals that African Americans make up a disproportionate number of positive cases, including in South Carolina. African Americans make up about 27 percent of the state’s population but comprise 43 percent of COVID-19 cases and 56 percent of related deaths.
DHEC says the core of this problem is that African Americans are disproportionately affected by conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma and obesity and are more likely to encounter circumstances that limit adequate access to care. People with such health conditions and limited access to care are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. DHEC says it recognizes the critical need to address these inequities and is collaborating with community partners by:
• Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging.
• Taking WIC services 100% over-the-phone.
• Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages.
• Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness.
• Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making.
• Partnering with the S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers to reach minority and rural populations across the state
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently provided DHEC with 15 COVID-19 rapid-testing machines that have been distributed to hospitals across the state with a special emphasis on those serving rural populations. Additionally, the agency is working with the South Carolina Primary Care Association and the Office of Rural Health to assess the FQHCs in the state and their testing capacity. DHEC is prepared to assist the FQHCs with any needed resources to increase testing capacity.
