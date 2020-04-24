New coronavirus case in Orangeburg; DHEC seeks to address disproportionate impact among African Americans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths throughout the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157. One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.

The recent deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville and Kershaw counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Lexington counties.

The latest Orangeburg County case is located in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code. The 29115 area now has 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases.

Orangeburg County has 53 confirmed cases and 326 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.