New coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There are 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths across the state, according to DHEC.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391.
Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston, Clarendon, Lexington and Williamsburg counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Florence counties.
Orangeburg County now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases. Two residents have died of the virus.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 26 positive cases and 160 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.
Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed Sunday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,792 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,481 are in use, which is a 63.09% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,481 inpatient beds currently used, 412 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
