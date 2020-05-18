New coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths across the state, according to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston, Clarendon, Lexington and Williamsburg counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Florence counties.

Orangeburg County now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases. Two residents have died of the virus.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 26 positive cases and 160 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.