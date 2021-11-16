New ‘combo’ store opening in Branchville; Family Dollar, Dollar Tree under 1 roof

A new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “combo” store is opening in Branchville.

The combo store combines Family Dollar and Dollar Tree items under one roof.

The 10,114-square-foot store is scheduled to open Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7502 Freedom Road.

The Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor items.

With more than 4,000 Dollar Tree items, shoppers will find balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, do-it-yourself crafting essentials and school necessities.

“Shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s investor and media relations manager. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Branchville community with a brand-new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for.”

The combo store will employ about 10.

The combination Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store is a unique concept for retailer. Nearly 50 combo stores are open across the country, with 3,000 markets identified.

The stores will primarily be located in markets with populations between 3,000 and 4,000.

Dollar Tree Inc., a Fortune 200 company, operated 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 31. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

