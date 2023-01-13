New charge for trafficking suspect; Bowman woman accused of intimidating child witness

A Bowman woman is accused of intimidating a child witness in the trafficking case against her.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of 3920 Homestead Road, was previously charged with first-offense trafficking a person under the age of 18 and three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. She was freed on a personal recognizance bond on those charges.

She is now also facing a charge of intimidating a witness. Law enforcement took her into custody on the new charge Thursday night.

According to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant, Westbury had a visit with an alleged victim in the case on Tuesday.

That visit was supervised by the S.C. Department of Social Services.

“During the first contact between the defendant and minor victim after initial charges were made, agents learned the defendant spoke with the minor victim and asked if the minor victim wanted to send the defendant, or co-defendant, to jail in an attempt to obstruct or impede the administration of justice in her pending matter,” the warrant alleges.

At Westbury’s bond hearing on Friday morning before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant, attorney Derrick Felder told the court that he didn’t think a surety bond was necessary and asked the court to let prior bond conditions to remain in place.

“We’ll get to the bottom of whether this actually occurred or if her intent was to intimidate a witness,” Felder said.

He noted the law firm plans to represent Westbury for the duration of the case.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe argued against releasing Westbury on a personal recognizance bond.

“It absolutely shocks the conscience, in my opinion, for anyone to have contact with the 7-year-old victim, she’s alleged – she’s presumed innocent, and that’s fine – she’s alleged to pimping this little girl out. She should not have contact with that victim and she should have a substantial surety bond,” Pascoe said during the hearing.

“So she was looking at 60 years in prison this weekend,” Pascoe said.

“In his discretion, Judge James Rickenbacker, over the objection of SLED, gave the defendant a PR bond and he also refused to do a no-contact (order) with victim as requested,” he said.

“SLED alleges that this week, Ms. Westbury visited the victim in this case and tried to play to her sympathies about not letting Ms. Westbury, or her co-defendant, to go to prison or jail,” Pascoe said.

“I believe Judge Rickenbacker’s bond was inappropriate given the circumstances,” he added.

McKune-Grant said, “I disagree that the conditions of bond that were previously set should remain intact and apply to this charge against Ms. Westbury.”

McKune-Grant set Westbury’s bond at $75,000 cash or surety. She also ordered Westbury to be outfitted with a GPS monitor before leaving the jail.

Westbury bonded out of jail a couple of hours after the hearing ended.

McKune-Grant also stipulated that Westbury not have any contact, including by phone or third-parties, with the alleged victim in the case until a trial judge sets a ruling in the case.

Westbury is now living with her parents on Brentwood Drive in Orangeburg. They also attended her bond hearing.

Westbury’s co-defendant, John Richard “Ricky” Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg, is facing one count each of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor under age 11.

Williams remains housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

During Williams’ arraignment last Saturday, SLED Special Agent Melissa Allen alleged, “The defendant did solicit the minor victim from the co-defendant in this case and did attempt, ask, that he be allowed to engage in criminal sexual conduct with her. I believe the price was between $200 and $500.”

Warrants claim the alleged trafficking took place between May 1, 2022 and December 2022.

Allen said Westbury is facing three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child because she allegedly allowed Williams to engage in first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and because two minors were possibly present when she and Williams engaged in sexual activity.

“She admitted to us that she engaged in sexual activity in exchange for money with the co-defendant in the home where the children could’ve possibly seen what was going on,” Allen said of Westbury.

SLED is investigating the case at the request of the Bowman Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call SLED at 1-803-896-5591.