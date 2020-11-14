New chamber magazine is one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County

The Edisto Memorial Gardens. The Elloree Trials. Water parks. The Springfield Frog Jump.

Four colleges. Public, private and charter schools. Health care and manufacturing opportunities.

The newly released 58-page Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce magazine titled "Orangeburg County, South Carolina -- Your Quality of Life" is now being distributed throughout the county. It is a one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County.

"The purpose of the Quality of Life magazine is to promote Orangeburg city and surrounding towns to visitors and potential newcomers," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. "Those of us who live here would love for others to call Orangeburg home and help us continue to expand."

"We are a community of character and are continuously seeking to grow as one Orangeburg, he said. "The Quality of Life magazine is a great way advertise and advance both the ideals and the actuality of what Orangeburg County has to offer."

The magazine, which is free, has been distributed by the county Chamber of Commerce over the past week.