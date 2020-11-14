New chamber magazine is one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County

The Edisto Memorial Gardens. The Elloree Trials. Water parks. The Springfield Frog Jump.
Four colleges. Public, private and charter schools. Health care and manufacturing opportunities.
The newly released 58-page Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce magazine titled "Orangeburg County, South Carolina -- Your Quality of Life" is now being distributed throughout the county. It is a one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County.
"The purpose of the Quality of Life magazine is to promote Orangeburg city and surrounding towns to visitors and potential newcomers," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. "Those of us who live here would love for others to call Orangeburg home and help us continue to expand."
"We are a community of character and are continuously seeking to grow as one Orangeburg, he said. "The Quality of Life magazine is a great way advertise and advance both the ideals and the actuality of what Orangeburg County has to offer."
The magazine, which is free, has been distributed by the county Chamber of Commerce over the past week.
The magazine can be found at the chamber office, local hotels, interstate visitor centers, city and county administration buildings and businesses of local chamber members.
"I really like the stylish presentation along with important information about the Orangeburg community," McQuilla said. "All towns are represented and every aspect of our community is discussed in a way to promote living in Orangeburg."
McQuilla said early feedback has been positive.
The magazine gives a tour of its 17 municipalities and provides a historical snapshot on what makes Orangeburg County unique.
The publication gives an overview of the county's recreational, dining, retail and entertainment opportunities.
Readers will also learn about the county's educational infrastructure in both secondary and higher education, as well as its number of health care opportunities.
In addition, the county's ideal location near Interstate 95 and Interstate 26 makes it a global attraction for manufacturers. About 23 international companies call Orangeburg County home.
A temperate year-round climate is also ideal for outdoor recreational opportunities.
All this and a whole lot more are readily available in a convenient magazine format.
The publication is produced by The Times and Democrat and distributed by the OCCC.
