 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New chamber magazine is one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County
0 comments
alert

New chamber magazine is one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County

{{featured_button_text}}
Quality of Life

The newly released 58-page Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce magazine titled "Orangeburg County, South Carolina -- Your Quality of Life" is now being distributed throughout the county.

The Edisto Memorial Gardens. The Elloree Trials. Water parks. The Springfield Frog Jump.

Four colleges. Public, private and charter schools. Health care and manufacturing opportunities.

The newly released 58-page Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce magazine titled "Orangeburg County, South Carolina -- Your Quality of Life" is now being distributed throughout the county. It is a one-stop source for all things Orangeburg County.

'At the forefront of inclusion': Chamber leader says county has business diversity

"The purpose of the Quality of Life magazine is to promote Orangeburg city and surrounding towns to visitors and potential newcomers," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. "Those of us who live here would love for others to call Orangeburg home and help us continue to expand."

"We are a community of character and are continuously seeking to grow as one Orangeburg, he said. "The Quality of Life magazine is a great way advertise and advance both the ideals and the actuality of what Orangeburg County has to offer."

The magazine, which is free, has been distributed by the county Chamber of Commerce over the past week.

The magazine can be found at the chamber office, local hotels, interstate visitor centers, city and county administration buildings and businesses of local chamber members.

Celebrating commitment to diversity

"I really like the stylish presentation along with important information about the Orangeburg community," McQuilla said. "All towns are represented and every aspect of our community is discussed in a way to promote living in Orangeburg."

McQuilla said early feedback has been positive.

The magazine gives a tour of its 17 municipalities and provides a historical snapshot on what makes Orangeburg County unique.

The publication gives an overview of the county's recreational, dining, retail and entertainment opportunities.

Readers will also learn about the county's educational infrastructure in both secondary and higher education, as well as its number of health care opportunities.

In addition, the county's ideal location near Interstate 95 and Interstate 26 makes it a global attraction for manufacturers. About 23 international companies call Orangeburg County home.

Diversity in business: A T&D special section

A temperate year-round climate is also ideal for outdoor recreational opportunities.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

All this and a whole lot more are readily available in a convenient magazine format.

The publication is produced by The Times and Democrat and distributed by the OCCC. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E Coach Robert Williams talks about the playoff win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News