5 new cases of virus in Orangeburg County; two die in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to eight.
Also, two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to five.
Of the patients who died, one was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.
DHEC is investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus throughout the state. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties.
The new positive cases are:
• Anderson County: 5 cases
• Beaufort County: 7 cases
• Berkeley County: 2 cases
• Charleston County: 17 cases
• Chester County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 3 cases
• Dorchester County: 1 case
• Darlington County: 2 cases
• Fairfield County: 1 case
• Florence County: 2 cases
• Horry County: 5 cases
• Kershaw County: 10 cases
• Lancaster County: 2 cases
• Lee County: 1 case
• Lexington County: 5 cases
• Georgetown County: 2 cases
• Greenville County: 12 cases
• Oconee County: 1 case
• Orangeburg County: 5 cases
• Richland County: 14 cases
• Spartanburg County: 1 case
• Sumter County: 1 case
• York County: 3 cases
DHEC noted the cases include two days’ worth of DHEC Public Health Laboratory testing. Due to a shipment delay from one of the lab suppliers, Sunday’s lab results were run later than usual and received after the 4 p.m. daily update.
Calhoun County has had one reported case of coronavirus. Bamberg County has none.
Daily prevention measures South Carolinians can take to protect the health and safety of everyone include:
• Social distancing when possible.
• Staying home when sick and contacting your health care provider.
• Washing your hands often.
• Covering your cough.
• Regularly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.
South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For a list of telehealth providers, as well as the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.