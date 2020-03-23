5 new cases of virus in Orangeburg County; two die in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to eight.

Also, two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to five.

Of the patients who died, one was an elderly person from Clarendon County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.

DHEC is investigating 103 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus throughout the state. This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties.

The new positive cases are:

• Anderson County: 5 cases

• Beaufort County: 7 cases

• Berkeley County: 2 cases

• Charleston County: 17 cases

• Chester County: 1 case

• Clarendon County: 3 cases

• Dorchester County: 1 case