New cases of coronavirus reported in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties each have one additional case of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths statewide.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.

Of those seven new deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland and Lexington counties.

Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley, Lee and Horry counties.

One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County.

Orangeburg County now has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.

Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.