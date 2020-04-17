New cases of coronavirus reported in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties each have one additional case of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths statewide.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,086 and those who have died to 116.
Of those seven new deaths, three were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland and Lexington counties.
Three were elderly individuals with no reported underlying conditions from Berkeley, Lee and Horry counties.
One was a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying health conditions from Sumter County.
Orangeburg County now has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.
Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. As of Thursday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducted 11,527 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,400 were positive and 10,127 were negative.
A total of 37,640 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of April 17, 67 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease.
Not including the 116 confirmed deaths as of April 17 that have been reported, the remaining patients are presumed to currently be experiencing some phase of the illness.
As of Friday morning, 5,225 hospital beds are available and 6,183 are utilized, which is a 54.2% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit www.scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.