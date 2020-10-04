New case of coronavirus reported in Calhoun County

One additional Calhoun County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties. Also, no new deaths were reported throughout The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 619 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 146,576 and confirmed deaths to 3,255.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 3,121 total cases and a total of 125 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 645 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 463 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.