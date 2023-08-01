SANTEE -- The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board cut the ribbon on its new $3.2 million, 8,450-square-foot work activity center.

The Santee Industries center, which is located at 1787 Bass Drive, will serve as the home base for OCSNDB services on the eastern end of the county.

The July 28 ribbon cutting serves as a launch for when the center officially opens Monday, Aug. 14.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This ribbon-cutting ceremony is the culmination of a dream dreamed by many individuals,” OCSNDB Vice Chair Teresa Hinnant said. “When Santee Industries first opened, we acquired a building that needed to be retrofitted to accommodate our needs. Now we have a building that has been built specifically for our people. How exciting it is going to be to work out of a new environment that has everything we need to be more successful.”

Santee Industries will serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and help them receive the skills necessary to obtain and maintain necessary employment.

The building will include a technology center for the individuals to work on computer skills, a conference room for training, a full nurse’s suite, a personal care room (with a shower and relaxation area), updated kitchen, dining area, laundry room, a lobby and lavatory facilities.

The center will be staffed with about 12 employees to include a manager, administrative assistant, adult instructors and CNAs/nurses.

Residential managers for the Holly Hill and Elloree area will also occasionally work from a designated office in the building.

Currently the center serves about 50 people.

The general contractor for the building’s construction was Pawleys Island-based Walker Engineering & Construction LLC. Ground was broken on the building in August 2022.

The architect was Florence-based FW Architects Inc. and the engineering firm was Florence-based Ervin Engineering Co. Inc.

The facility was financed in part by a South State Bank loan.

The former building at 758 Bass Drive is under contract to be sold to Parks Real Properties LLC. The future use of the building is uncertain, though the buyer does have other businesses in the auto parts sector.

OCSNDB Chair Janet Gilchrist, quoting The Byrds' song, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” says the ribbon cutting of the new work center marks "the end of one season, and the beginning of a new season."

“This beautiful project has been a long time coming,” Gilchrist said. “This agency has worked to provide a quality of life for thousands of disabled individuals through early intervention, enclave employment and housing projects for over 50 years. We are one of the few, if not the only agency, in Orangeburg County that supports individuals from the womb to the tomb.”

Gilchrist said the OCSNDB supports over 200 staff members and over 1,100 individuals with developmental disabilities and pumps over $14 million into the economy annually.

“There is no question we are an agency that makes a positive impact on Orangeburg County,” she said. “Without Santee Industries, disabled citizens from the eastern part of this county would be isolated. Each is afforded an opportunity to be gainfully employed earning higher wages for their work, thus improving their quality of life. We are excited to welcome our consumers into a facility that will meet their needs.”

OCDSNB Executive Director Vonda V. Steward said the new building is much needed.

“Santee Industries II (as it is also named) was needed to provide a safer and more modern environment,” Steward said, noting the center has been operating out of an old former carpet and warehouse store. “The facility will enable us to better provide vocational services to our individuals.”

Steward said while the building is smaller than the existing work activity center, the layout is more efficient.

The floor plan also allows for more functional administrative offices, filing and storage areas, Steward said.

“We will have a dedicated space for our in-house air-freshener business that the individuals operate,” Steward said. “Ventilation is a must in this area and is now built in.”

Santee Industries has been the source of air fresheners, scented bars and body oils purchased and sold as far away as Canada.

The items have been made at Santee Industries by OCDSNB consumers since 1995.

Santee resident Frank Wilson has been helped by the OCSNDB for the past three decades. The agency has also provided him gainful employment such as lawn maintenance, janitorial and repair work for the past 11 years.

“I love it,” he said, about the new building. “It is big. It is just amazing that we have come this far from where we started. The old building used to leak a lot. I used to mop up water and vacuum. I had to get the big vacuums to mop all that water up. I am just glad we are out of that situation into something better. It is good for us.”

Holly Hill resident Ashley Wortham has been coming to the OCSNDB for the past six years and has helped the agency in Santee for three years.

She receives career preparation services and also helps with janitorial and front office work.

“It has been mostly positive,” Wortham said, noting she is excited about the ribbon cutting. “I think it is a wonderful event. I am excited to move in.”

"I just think it was time for us to move,” Wortham continued. “The old building is old and it has been hard for the agency to keep up with the necessary repairs. Moving into the new building will have a fresh start and we'll be able to hopefully be able to be more comfortable and able to be our best selves.”

“We are so grateful and thankful of how they have benefited the town and the community all these years and we thank God for the new beginnings of this new building,” Santee Mayor Pro Tem Greg King said. “Look at what Santee can do. Look at the great things that can happen in this community when we work together.”

“It is a wonderful day without question,” OCSNDB Day Services Director Jimmie Boland said, and in prayer, thanked God for the success of OCDNDB. “We ask you to shower blessings on the new Santee Industries, blessings of opportunity for staff and participants to grow, learn and achieve more of what you have for them.”

Boland thanked God for the vision of leadership given to ‘better the lives of those working within these walls.’

“We believe it to be true that without vision the people will perish,” Boland said.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell thanked the agency’s board for their vision for the new building.

“It a service to our county,” Ravenell said. “In our county buildings we have employees from Santee Industries that cleans out offices in different parts of our county. They do a tremendous job.”

Ravenell recalled attending the groundbreaking.

“You looked round and said, “Can this happen in this place? Just look at what we see now,” Ravenell said. “It is like a miracle that the good Lord has put his hand on it, blessed it and said it is going to happen and it happened.”

Former Santee Industries manager Sen. Vernon Stephens (D-Bowman) said the ribbon cutting ceremony is ‘all about love.’

“Love for individuals who have a disability but a disability that did not stop their lives,” Stephens said. “But a disability that taught us more how to love and how to give back.”

Stephens reflected on his time as manager of the Santee facility and the enjoyment he had of helping those with disabilities.

“This shows what we can do when we truly love and care about our brothers and sisters,” Stephens said. “I believe in the self-worth of every individual.”

The facility will provide a number of services to include day activity, career preparation and employment services.

For more information call 803-536-1170, email: info@ocdsnb.org or visit the website: www.ocdsnb.org