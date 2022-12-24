New Brookland parade brings community together

The New Brookland community in Orangeburg continued a 14-year tradition, putting on its annual Christmas parade.
The parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, and for one of the parade organizers, Gloria Dash, it was great to see the community come out together for the event.
"It's amazing to see people coming together to have fun. The whole community was happy," Dash said.
The parade included many members of the community and special guest Santa Claus. Many people were excited to see Saint Nicholas and he was a main attraction for those there.
"Every year Santa Claus is the main treat and this year we had Santa Claus on a scooter. The people just loved it, it was just awesome. They came out and danced with Santa," Dash said.
“A man told me Sunday, ‘My sister called and told me that Santa Claus was on a scooter and I just told I had to come and see it,’” Dash said.
Other participants included military personnel, specifically the Marine men from the community. Seeing local veterans was a children's favorite, Dash said.
The event was fun for children, Dash said.
“They were just there waving at the people and just jumping up and down, running back in the yard and running back out because we gave them a bag. The kids were happy,” Dash said.
The older people in the community also were excited.
“People will call me asking, ‘We still having the parade this year?’ This is a wonderful feeling,” Dash said.
“Every year this parade comes about, people start in October asking if are we still having a Christmas parade,” Dash said.
The idea for the parade came from Dash wanting something special for the neighborhood she calls home.
"I was sitting on the porch one day reading the papers, and I read that O-W had their Christmas parade. I thought, if they can have a Christmas parade, we can have one here in our community," Dash said.
The parade offers a chance for the community to shine light on a neighborhood that often gets a bad reputation. She said it brings people out of the house and together.
"People used to be kind of nervous about coming out, but with this, the community just feels happy," Dash said.
"You see people you haven't seen in a while and the only word I can use for our parade is 'awesome.' That's the only word I can use,” Dash said.
“Everyone who participated in the parade was just overwhelmed with joy,” Dash said.
The parade ran from Jamison’s Pharmacy to the building that once held the Nix Elementary School on Stilton Road.