New bishop of Charleston appointed

Pope Francis has appointed an order priest born in Haiti as the new pastoral leader for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone introduced Father Jacques Fabre, C.S., as the 14th Bishop of Charleston. He is a member of the religious order, the Missionaries of St. Charles (Scalabrinian Fathers).

“I am humbled to be named Bishop of Charleston and look forward to serving the people of South Carolina,” said Fabre. “As a shepherd, it is my hope to work together to strengthen our church and project God’s love to all who we encounter.”

Fabre was born on Nov. 13, 1955, in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. He immigrated to New York City while in high school and completed his secondary education. He joined the order of the Missionaries of St. Charles and took his first vows in 1982. Four years later, on Oct. 10, 1986, he was ordained to the priesthood in Brooklyn, New York. Over the past 35 years, Fabre served in various locations and in a variety of roles:

• 1986-1990 - Our Lady of Guadalupe in Immokalee, Florida

• 1990-1991 - Parochial Vicar in Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Delrey Beach, Florida and Aggiornamento Course ITEPAL Social Communication and Enculturation of the Gospel in Colombia

• 1991-1992 - Ministry to Haitian refugees as chaplain in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

• 1992-2004 - Administrator of Nuestra Señora de la Caridad del Cobre in San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic

• 2004-2006 - Human Mobility in Rome

• 2007-2008 - Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph in Athens, Georgia

Since 2008, Fabre has served as administrator of Mission San Felipe de Jesus in Forest Park, Georgia. He speaks five languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, French and Creole.

Fabre will succeed the Most Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone who has served as the Bishop of Charleston since March 2009.

“As Bishop of Charleston, it has been a pleasure to serve the faithful in South Carolina. Together, we have served the less fortunate, developed new programs, opened additional schools and outreach centers and built new churches,” said Guglielmone. “There is so much more to be done and I’m more than confident that Bishop-elect Fabre will serve our diocese well in the upcoming years”

Fabre will be installed as the 14th Bishop of Charleston on April 29.

