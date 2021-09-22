New barrel maker to locate in Bamberg

Company officials say the fact that the facility had equipment also made it attractive.

Bamberg will be the company's first facility.

An Alabama native, Johnson has connections to South Carolina. She went to high school at Hilton Head Preparatory School.

"I love the people in the state and it is really home to me," Johnson said. "It shaped who I am. Some of my best friends live in South Carolina."

"To be in Bamberg and South Carolina was something I could not pass up," she said.

Johnson's interest in the bourbon industry has been instilled for a "long time" as she resides part-time in Kentucky.

She said her research has shown there is a barrel shortage that needs to be filled.

Johnson said she believes the culture of the cooperage business is open to females.

"The opportunity became available to us," Johnson said. "My partners are all men and they are wonderful and supportive. Working from a team perspective, it felt right."

Johnson is the founder of the Dagney Johnson Law Group in Birmingham, Alabama. She serves as criminal defense lawyer who also handles family law.