New Bamberg, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

As of Tuesday morning, 5,594 hospital beds were available and 6,376 were utilized, which is a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

DHEC also announced Tuesday that it has shared a template for standing sneeze guards online. These 30 inch by 36 inch sneeze guards were developed for the community. They stand on a counter or desk and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals. Using the guards may help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These guards can be produced by a printing company using the downloadable print files. Visit this story at TheTandD.com to find a copy.

DHEC ordered 2,500 sneeze guards for use in statewide DHEC and S.C. Department Motor Vehicle offices.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms