New Bamberg, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that 187 additional people have tested positive for coronavirus, including two in Orangeburg County and one in Bamberg County. Three more people have died.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and those who have died to 51.
The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was a resident of Greenville County and two were residents of Lexington County.
Orangeburg County has now had a total of 30 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with no deaths.
The county has 228 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Bowman (29018) – 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 3 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 2 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 1 case, 3 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 4 cases, 28 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 5 cases, 30 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 6 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 1 estimated case
• Salley (29137) – 2 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 4 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 5 estimated cases
• Unknown – 1 case
Bamberg County had six people test positive for the coronavirus with an estimated 42 cases. No one has died of coronavirus there.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 case
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 estimated case
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 estimated case
• Olar (29843) – 4 estimated cases
Calhoun County has five reported cases and one death from the coronavirus. It has an estimated 43 cases.
The cases are in ZIP codes serving the following areas:
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 3 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 3 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 estimated case
• Orangeburg (29118) – 1 estimated case
• St. Matthews (29135) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 8 estimated cases
As of April 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative.
A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,594 hospital beds were available and 6,376 were utilized, which is a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
DHEC also announced Tuesday that it has shared a template for standing sneeze guards online. These 30 inch by 36 inch sneeze guards were developed for the community. They stand on a counter or desk and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals. Using the guards may help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
These guards can be produced by a printing company using the downloadable print files. Visit this story at TheTandD.com to find a copy.
DHEC ordered 2,500 sneeze guards for use in statewide DHEC and S.C. Department Motor Vehicle offices.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
