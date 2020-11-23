New artificial reef additions in Charleston, Georgetown

CHARLESTON COUNTY – A 65-foot trawler and experimental concrete structures are among the most recent additions to South Carolina’s artificial reef system.

At the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef (PA-16) off the coast of Georgetown, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) staff recently deployed the retired trawler, where it joins a large barge and 20 Army vehicles in approximately 50 feet of water. This is the latest reef project funded in part by Sea Hunt Boat Company and Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina (CCA SC), which has provided support for 14 reef projects to date.

Biologists also constructed and sunk a number of new concrete designs at the popular Charleston 60’ Reef (PA-24). Using octagonal structures originally developed for erosion control, biologists constructed eight towers of various heights and configurations to provide fish habitat on the seafloor.

"These have not been used specifically as fish habitat before," said Robert Martore, who leads the agency's artificial reef program. "We will monitor the structures, and if they attract and hold significant numbers of fishes, we will construct more and distribute them along the coast."