New activities planned for Muscadine Festival

New activities are planned for CRAWL's 2022 SC Upper Lowcountry Muscadine Festival, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18.

Two new activities are scheduled this year:

• Denmark's Got Talent

• The Bald-faced Liar Competition.

Returning are the Crafting Center, games, vendors and music.

Bobby Harley will return with historical tales of Buffalo Soldiers.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 927 Hagood Avenue (CRAWL's Art Park) in Denmark.

This year, DJ Tru–Dat will play an important role as the DJ during the new, 5 o’clock Block Party.

Sollie Jennings, Blues Man and His Band will return to offer a variety of blues and soul standards.

Voorhees University student Pr3scott will perform his latest single, “WE Be” as well as hits by Hall and Oats, Al Green and Joe.

Hometown favorite Glyshae takes the stage with her newest original NeoSoul recording, “Island Tryst” and covers of classics including “Here For The Party,” “Jamaica Funk,” “Tell Me Something Good” and “As We Lay.”

Gospel Artists Warren Peay and Myron Brooker will be new to the Festival, as will be Pr3scott.

Bamberg County resident Warren Peay is a local favorite, singing Southern and traditional gospel.

Myron Brooker is a recognized gospel performer who has worked with Vickie Wynans and Darryl Corley. He will perform a variety of originals and covers, including Donnie McClurkin's “Stand.”

CRAWL welcomes to the stage others through Denmark's Got Talent. Participants must register and present family-friendly material.

Those wishing to compete to be the Bald-face Liar champion may register at there as well.

There is a $50, $25, and $15 cash award for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places for the adult and under 16 categories.

For both activities, participants must register by Thursday, Sept. 15.

Details can be seen at allthingsmuscadine.com or gained by calling 803-290-6461. That’s also the contact number for vendors.

New this year is the Block Party. Romeo of EB Social Hall will take the stage during the 5 o’clock hour. The 12-year line-dance instructor will demonstrate his techniques and original dances, including his newest single, “The Stepp,” featuring Cupid of Cupid Shuffle. All are invited to get up and move.

The event will feature muscadine products from Saltcatcher Farms and Bowman Family Vineyard and Farms to illustrate the importance of the muscadine grape to the cultural histories of the area.

Further information can be gained at allthingsmuscadine.com or 803-290-6461.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and there will be a designated area where tents may be used.

The S.C. Upper Lowcountry Muscadine Festival is supported, in part, by funding from the NEA through the South Carolina Arts Commission. This event is free and open to the public.