New, $85 million solar farm coming to Orangeburg County

Brewer Renewables, a subsidiary of Seahorse Capital, announced plans Wednesday to establish an $85 million solar farm in Orangeburg County.

“We appreciate the help and support of the Orangeburg County Council, county administration and the Orangeburg County Development Commission to make this 100-megawatt solar energy project a reality and are excited to contribute to making Orangeburg County the solar capital of South Carolina,” Brewer Renewables President and CEO Kevin Casey said in a release.

Founded in 2019, Brewer Renewables develops sustainable, renewable energy projects in the southeastern United States.

Located in Orangeburg, Brewer Renewables’ new solar photovoltaic project will be located throughout a combination of cultivated farmland and managed timberland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project will include a 100-megawatt solar facility with the option for additional energy storage of up to 100 megawatts and 400 megawatt-hours, which can provide power to roughly 20,000 South Carolina homes.

The project is expected to be operational in 2023.

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Brewer Renewables’ $85 million investment is a win not just for Orangeburg County, but for our entire state as our solar energy sector continues to flourish.”

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “As Orangeburg County continues to be a leader in renewable energy, we are pleased to see the addition of this project that not only provides the benefit of clean energy for our residents and businesses, but also provides economic opportunities for our communities. We are grateful to have the opportunity to supply clean, renewable energy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1