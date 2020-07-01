New $8 million hotel opens in Orangeburg; SpringHill Suites creates 15 full-time jobs

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, "It will definitely be an asset for our visitors, including those coming to attend our many college and city functions.”

Founded in 1997, SpringHill Suites is geared toward the upper-moderate lodging segment of the hospitality industry. The hotel has been listed among the top 10 hotel chains for families by Parents magazine.

The new hotel is located on Citadel Road, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young congratulated Orangeburg County Council for “putting us in a position to take advantage in the ever-changing global economy.”

"This is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of business-class hotels and truly will offer guests to Orangeburg County amenities that are offered in any major business market," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "Thanks to the family for recognizing the growth of our community and willingness to invest."

"This will make homecoming for our universities and accommodations for all our medical and industrial prospects very comfortable," Robinson said.

