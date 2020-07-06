New $13.8M veterans outpatient clinic to be built in Orangeburg

Moore hopes the VA clinic could be the impetus for great things for the property.

"I will be very disappointed if it does not create something pretty quickly," he said, but added, "pending another COVID shutdown."

According to the property development layout plans, there will be four properties in front of the clinic, with North Road frontage that Moore says will be marketed for food and retail.

According to property development plans, the parcels will range from .92 acres to 1.50 acres in size with available under-roof square footage between 40,000 and 65,000.

Plans also show the availability of three parcels for development on the right side of the Magnolia Village entrance fronting North Road.

The three parcels will be range from 1.24 acres to 1.61 acres with available under-roof square footage between 54,000 and 70,000.

There will also be two anchor parcels -- totaling 6.78 acres-- adjacent to the VA clinic property on the other side of the property entrance roadway, with proposed plans to build facilities between 100,000 and 200,000 square feet.

Moore is bullish on the property.