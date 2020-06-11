Neighbor honored for protecting girl; St. Matthews man faced down killer of woman, her children

A St. Matthews man has been honored for rescuing a neighbor’s child from the man who killed her mother and two of her sisters.
“People just don’t do this anymore,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said
He called Antonio Gidron “an example of what is right in our society. Facing down an extremely dangerous situation, he did what he could do to protect those in need.”
On May 17, Gidron was outside working at his residence when he heard screaming and gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gidron believed a snake was possibly at his neighbor’s home. He grabbed a shotgun and went to help.
Instead he was met with a 13-year-old girl screaming, “He is shooting us,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Gidron passed off the 13-year-old to his wife and instructed them to go inside, lock the doors and call 911.
Seconds later, Gabriel Jordan, the 37-year-old shooter, was in the backyard actively looking for the 13-year-old.
With four calm and determinate words, “You can’t have her,” the shooter retreated. Soon after, two final gunshots were heard, ending the shooting spree.
Undeterred by the gunfire, Gidron stood guard and even relocated to several neighbor’s yards in an effort to protect those who needed it.
Officials later discovered Shanta Renee Singleton, 37, and two of her daughters, 12-year-old Tre’vay Stroman and 15-year-old Essence Stroman, had been killed.
Singleton’s 18-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. She was treated at the hospital and then released.
Singleton’s 13-year-old daughter was not injured.
Jordan killed himself.
Summers presented Gidron with a plaque on Thursday.
“In over 30 years in law enforcement, we have never had a situation like this occur, and I have certainly never seen anyone act so bravely as Mr. Gidron did that day,” Summers said.
Gidron accepted the plaque from the sheriff and stated that the moment he laid eyes on the girl, she became his “and I’m gonna protect what’s mine.”
