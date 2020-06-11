Neighbor honored for protecting girl; St. Matthews man faced down killer of woman, her children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A St. Matthews man has been honored for rescuing a neighbor’s child from the man who killed her mother and two of her sisters.

“People just don’t do this anymore,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said

He called Antonio Gidron “an example of what is right in our society. Facing down an extremely dangerous situation, he did what he could do to protect those in need.”

On May 17, Gidron was outside working at his residence when he heard screaming and gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gidron believed a snake was possibly at his neighbor’s home. He grabbed a shotgun and went to help.

Instead he was met with a 13-year-old girl screaming, “He is shooting us,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Gidron passed off the 13-year-old to his wife and instructed them to go inside, lock the doors and call 911.

Seconds later, Gabriel Jordan, the 37-year-old shooter, was in the backyard actively looking for the 13-year-old.

With four calm and determinate words, “You can’t have her,” the shooter retreated. Soon after, two final gunshots were heard, ending the shooting spree.