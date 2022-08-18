NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town to have larger seniors event on Labor Day

NEESES - The Town of Neeses is planning to have a larger event for seniors and their families on Labor Day versus the luncheons the town is continuing to have for seniors in August.

It will be held at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center at 220 Park St.

During the town's August meeting, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “Good things are happening in Neeses. We have a newly appointed postmaster, the town’s senior luncheon program has gotten off to a great start, the exercise program continues to attract new members and we are looking forward to our first Labor Day celebration.”

"If anyone is looking for a fun place to visit on Labor Day, come to the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center,” Gleaton added.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins said, “There will be no senior luncheons for the month of September because we will be having a special Labor Day Seniors' Fundraising Event. Everyone is invited.”

The already booked Mardi Gras-themed celebration for Neeses seniors aged 65 and over on Monday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. will still be happening, however. Regular luncheons will then continue to be announced in October on forward.

A big yard sale is planned on Labor Day at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, with more than two dozen different vendors participating along with live entertainment from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Barbecue chicken dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center’s programs and projects.

According to Hutchins, the barbecue chicken dinners will feature three sides from the following list: rice and hash; green beans; baked beans; or coleslaw. A one-half barbecue chicken dinner will be $12, and a leg-quarter dinner will be $8.

“Barbecue chicken dinners will be carry-out only,” Hutchins said.

She said, “Advance tickets are available at the Neeses Town Hall and Neeses Lawn, Garden and Hardware in Neeses, and Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg.”

Vendors will offer a wide variety of merchandise and products, including handmade jewelry, plants, iron works, homemade cakes and pies, hot dogs, tee shirts, flavorings for baking, cold beverages, crafts, decorative wreaths, new and used merchandise, fresh fruit, boiled peanuts, air fresheners and sanitizers, free face painting and free Bibles.

Gleaton, earlier in the meeting, introduced the new postmaster for the Neeses Post Office, Antonio Brunson. Brunson gave a brief job experience history and talked about some new goals he hopes to accomplish.

Brunson said, “I want the people of this community to know that the one thing I want to provide is good customer service. I am getting to know the people from Neeses, Livingston and surrounding communities, and I greatly enjoy working here.”

In other business:

Mayor Gleaton asked Councilwoman Renee Olenick to plan a special recognition event to honor the Town of Neeses Rookie Tee Ball All-Star team and to present details at the Sept. 6th town council meeting.

Council briefly discussed the town-owned property located on 2017 Silver Springs Road. Gleaton presented an option for the sale of the building from a local real estate broker. Gleaton will obtain additional information about this project.

Gleaton requested support from council for the purchase of a hall tree for the Senior Center at a cost not to exceed $1,000. Hutchins said she has one she will donate if it will be the correct size and style and will send him a picture of the item for approval.

Following discussion, council agreed to leave the town’s millage rate at 33 mills for the next tax season.

Gleaton suggested obtaining information on radar speed signs for the town as an added safety feature for motorists and citizens. He then announced that the next town council meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.