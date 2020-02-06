NEESES – A bell may seem like it is ringing and some keys will definitely be playing during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center at 220 Park St. in Neeses on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Previously, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said the town is erecting a memorial bell tower in the landscaping for the center with a bell from a retired fire truck. The memorial bell tower, somewhat miniature in size and called a memorial marker during the recent February Council meeting, will pay tribute to the town’s deceased veterans and deceased firefighters. Councilwoman Wanda Ammons is slated to play her electric keyboard during part of the ceremony.
“The Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center Memorial Marker has temporary nameplates (for some the names of the deceased veterans and deceased firefighters) for now,” Gleaton said.
These will be filled in and completed. Officials from the Town of Neeses do not want pictures of the memorial marker revealed ahead of time but want it to be shown in its most complete form during the ribbon cutting Sunday.
Gleaton said, “We will have a ribbon cutting, a tour of the building and light refreshments. We will also have some recognition of the funding folks and the labor folks.”
Orangeburg state Sen. Brad Hutto will be the keynote speaker. Also participating are state Rep. Lonnie Hosey, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston and architect Gary Shaw.
Gleaton said other preparations include having the sound system installed but that sound boards are eventually needed for some of the echo effect in the assembly room with the stage in the center.
The new Neeses town signs, another long-term project, are highly anticipated to be completed by the ribbon cutting.
“We still do not have them. Brandrite Sign Company of Orangeburg is still in the process of trying to put the paint on them. We are trying to get this done (before Sunday),” Gleaton said.
He said that a citizen, John Dukes, has volunteered to install them after the paint is put on them.
The new town signs may not have been completely finished as of Tuesday evening, but the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center was complete for approximately a month while the town determined when best to have the groundbreaking and to put the finishing touches on the building and planning of the ribbon cutting.
The finished center has an open veranda on one end, a foyer with a seating area, an exercise facility, and a large meeting room with a stage.
The exercise facility requires an application process and, as announced Tuesday, a $10 monthly membership fee.
“We will also be providing volunteer training for the exercise facility,” he added.
Gleaton said he will be looking into booking performing groups for events at the center and how to make that work and will even be continuing to work on other details such as a flag set for the stage area.
Other features of the center include a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, a serving area, four storage areas, two indoor restrooms and two additional restrooms accessible from the outside, as well as seating under the veranda for outdoor gatherings and meetings. The approximately 4,900-square-foot facility cost nearly $400,000, with much of the funding coming from Orangeburg County penny sales tax revenue. Plans for the center were in discussion for a few years before the funds were available.
Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton revealed some new plans for the center.
“The Orangeburg County Council on Aging and the Lower Savannah Council of Governments are trying to put together (some senior programming) for us,” she said.
“Grove Park Pharmacy of Orangeburg will be sponsoring bingo and a meal for seniors. They are interested in helping with other activities. All of these will be good partnerships for us to have,” she added.
Mayor Gleaton said that the town will be purchasing a nice bingo game for the activities.
In other business:
• Councilman Jimmy Hoffman, who was recently elected mayor pro tem, mentioned traffic issues with Rice Street. Councilwoman Renee Olenick stated there was a recent accident there. Hoffman suggested the area needs a caution light. Mayor Gleaton said he would ask the S.C. Department of Transportation to do a traffic study there.
• The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Neeses Town Hall.
• The next Crime Watch meeting will be held at the new Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, with potluck being on the menu, at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 9.
