NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town seeks young baseball players for local teams

NEESES – Calling all small sluggers and their families in Neeses -- the great American tradition of baseball needs you Saturday, March 7, at the baseball field at 10 a.m. to add to some of the local teams.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, who is also Neeses Recreation Department director, announced during Tuesday evening’s town council meeting that the town has approximately 20 or so children aged 4 to 6 for the tee-ball teams but needs more recruits.
“We want to get up to 30 to have four teams,” Gleaton said.
The meet-up and all games are “bring your own glove,” but the town may still be sizing up late-comers for uniforms.
Gleaton said the town has one Dixie Youth team of 12 and under and is scheduling it with Orangeburg.
The town is also seeking at least 25 seniors or more to participate in an Orangeburg County Council on Aging event coming to the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in town Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Council on Aging will be proving a meal and activities for the morning and afternoon.
“If they have a good turn-ut, they will continue with more frequency,” Gleaton said.
The town is also making periodic purchases for the new senior center. Gleaton made a motion during Tuesday’s meeting to approve the purchase of a total of approximately $800 worth of new items for the center, including a table-style bingo set; large, reusable bingo cards; a large container of gym equipment wipes; shelving for a room behind the kitchen area; and a security light for under the veranda. The motion was approved by council.
Councilman Jimmy Hoffman mentioned the need for a defibrillator at the center, and Councilwoman Renee Olenick mentioned a need for a first aid kit as well as a locker or lockers for seniors’ items there, including ladies’ purses. Gleaton said he would look into all three.
Gleaton said the senior center exercise program training went well and that a representative from the company that sold the town the equipment came from Columbia to train the volunteers on the safety elements and health benefits of the equipment in the exercise room. Gleaton said the town need additional volunteers for the exercise program.
“The target date will be Wednesday, April 1, for the exercise program opening date for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. (After this,) the exercise room will be open Monday through Friday from 8 to noon to begin with,” he said. “If we can get enough volunteers, then we will start the afternoon program.”
In other business:
• Gleaton said the town is still seeking names of deceased veterans from the Neeses area for the nameplates on the memorial belltower. The names can only can be dropped off or given at Neeses Town Hall.
He said that the installation of the town welcome signs is nearly complete, with four of the five signs having been installed.
• Hoffman said that he still wants a caution light and/or traffic study to be done on the corner of Rice Street and S.C. Highway 321. Gleaton said he has been unable to contact the S.C. Department of Transportation but asked Hoffman to contact them.
• The Cemetery Committee has decided to take bids on grass mowing and upkeep of the town cemetery. Forms for this will be available at Neeses Town Hall. The committee will also continue to put flags out at the cemetery on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Hoffman, who is on the committee, stated that a volunteer with the committee was going to do some work on mapping out the cemetery plots.
• The first Neeses Crime Watch meeting to be held at the new Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center will be Monday, March 9 at 6:15 p.m., with potluck being served and a representative from the Orangeburg County Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office speaking. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has also been invited to attend but has not confirmed attendance.
• Bingo Day will be held Tuesday, March 24, at the senior center. The event for seniors is sponsored by the Town of Neeses and Grove Park Pharmacy. Some of the ladies in Neeses will be cooking a meal for the event, including chicken and rice; macaroni and cheese; sweet peas; and banana pudding. Tea and lemonade will also be served. Hoffman will be calling out the bingo letters and numbers. Contact Neeses Town Hall for times and more information.
