NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town seeks young baseball players for local teams

Councilman Jimmy Hoffman mentioned the need for a defibrillator at the center, and Councilwoman Renee Olenick mentioned a need for a first aid kit as well as a locker or lockers for seniors’ items there, including ladies’ purses. Gleaton said he would look into all three.

Gleaton said the senior center exercise program training went well and that a representative from the company that sold the town the equipment came from Columbia to train the volunteers on the safety elements and health benefits of the equipment in the exercise room. Gleaton said the town need additional volunteers for the exercise program.

“The target date will be Wednesday, April 1, for the exercise program opening date for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. (After this,) the exercise room will be open Monday through Friday from 8 to noon to begin with,” he said. “If we can get enough volunteers, then we will start the afternoon program.”

In other business:

• Gleaton said the town is still seeking names of deceased veterans from the Neeses area for the nameplates on the memorial belltower. The names can only can be dropped off or given at Neeses Town Hall.

He said that the installation of the town welcome signs is nearly complete, with four of the five signs having been installed.