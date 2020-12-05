NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town recognizes trait of generosity

Clemons said that volunteers such as Olenick, Hoffman, and her own council members from Norway, in addition to citizens, had been volunteering at the giveaway since early in the day and did not leave until past dark.

“We did not leave until 5:50 p.m.,” Clemons said.

The town also announced that they will be affected by the announced closing of the First Citizens Bank in North next year on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We have been doing business with First Citizens in North a long time. We are going to stay with First Citizens Bank itself for now and may go to the Orangeburg branch.”

Mayor Gleaton added that regional mayors may be convening to petition First Citizens to keep the location in North.

Mayor Gleaton next stated that Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton has been with the town 31 years as of this past October and transitioned them from a smaller town hall to their current facility, acclimated them with the use of new technology as it came out, assisted the town with keeping up with paperwork and accounting for the penny sales tax projects and had many trainings from the Municipal of Association of South Carolina through the years, which have helped her to be of great assistance to him.