NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town recognizes trait of generosity

NEESES – Author Madeline Bridges said, “Give the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you,” which relates to the latest Orangeburg County Community of Character trait of generosity, according to Neeses Town Council’s December agenda.
Many in Western Orangeburg County found joy came back to them when they showed generosity when it came to their time as volunteers recently.
Council members Renee Olenick and Jimmy Hoffman said that they helped, along with the other volunteers from Neeses and surrounding towns and officials from regional towns, give out a newly disclosed total of 2,600 boxes of food from Save the Children to residents in western Orangeburg County at the Giant Flea Market in Neeses on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
This was after the giveaway had to be moved from Tuesday, Nov. 24, because of issues with a truck, an accident at a warehouse and early Thanksgiving traffic.
Olenick said that it just made her feel so good to give back in this way. Hoffman commended Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons for her coordination efforts.
Clemons coordinated the efforts with regional mayors, officials and volunteers and said earlier that as early as Wednesday afternoon last week, they had already given out approximately 1,300 boxes of food, an entire truckload.
Clemons said that a second truck was slated to appear and did, and she affirmed that 2,600 total boxes of food had been given out, totaling $53,235 just before Thanksgiving last week.
Clemons said that volunteers such as Olenick, Hoffman, and her own council members from Norway, in addition to citizens, had been volunteering at the giveaway since early in the day and did not leave until past dark.
“We did not leave until 5:50 p.m.,” Clemons said.
The town also announced that they will be affected by the announced closing of the First Citizens Bank in North next year on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We have been doing business with First Citizens in North a long time. We are going to stay with First Citizens Bank itself for now and may go to the Orangeburg branch.”
Mayor Gleaton added that regional mayors may be convening to petition First Citizens to keep the location in North.
Mayor Gleaton next stated that Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton has been with the town 31 years as of this past October and transitioned them from a smaller town hall to their current facility, acclimated them with the use of new technology as it came out, assisted the town with keeping up with paperwork and accounting for the penny sales tax projects and had many trainings from the Municipal of Association of South Carolina through the years, which have helped her to be of great assistance to him.
The Neeses Adopt-A- Highway group will be having a trash pickup in the town on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and will start at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. All those volunteers who sign up will be given bags and water. Those who sign up to pick up trash and stay to volunteer will be served a catered lunch at noon at the senior center.
In other business:
• Mayor Gleaton stated that there is a Keep American Beautiful Highway 4 cleanup from Orangeburg to Aiken, planned for Friday, Jan. 15-18, 2021, and they are looking for volunteers for their part of it. This will also be announced at the cleanup on Saturday, Dec. 12.
• The Cemetery Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.
• Council went into executive session to discuss penny sales tax projects at the end of the meeting. Upon return to open session, no motions or decisions were made.
