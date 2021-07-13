NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town not happy with SCDOT's traffic solution

Gleaton’s original email to Baskin, which was sent on June 22, read, “I spoke to you by phone in early May 2021 about having a caution or traffic light installed at Savannah Hwy. (321) and Ninety Six Road (389) intersection in Neeses, S.C. This was about concerns about traffic accidents and very heavy tractor trailer truck traffic using this route between Interstate 20 and 26.”

“Since our conversation there have been at least 2 accidents at this site with one resulting in a fatality. After this fatality many citizens have voiced their concerns about the need of a traffic light at this location with some of them doing so at our last Town Council meeting …” Gleaton continued.

Baskin, also affirming several phone conversations he had with Gleaton, had replied in part of his email, “Crash history was found to be generally in a normal range. Eight crashes have been reported in the last 3 year period up through the end of last year. This, of course, does not include the fatality and another recent accident you mentioned, as those are too new to be available in our crash data yet. We did, however, take them into consideration in our review.”