NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Town not happy with SCDOT's traffic solution

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton and Neeses Town Council were not entirely pleased with the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s solutions to issues at the intersection of Savannah Highway/U.S. 321 and Ninety Six Road/S.C. Highway 389 as discussed during their regular July meeting.
The intersection has had multiple accidents and a recent fatality and has been discussed during public comments from a citizen and by council during previous meetings. Gleaton sent an email on June 22 to SCDOT regarding the town’s concerns and discussed, during Tuesday evening’s meeting, being somewhat disappointed with the answers.
According to the email reply from Ems Baskin, district traffic engineer with the SCDOT District 7 office, sent to Gleaton on June 25 and distributed and partially read aloud during the July meeting, “I found several changes ... that will improve conditions. These actions include installing and/or enlarging stop ahead warning signs on each side street leg, adding left side stop signs at the intersection corners, and remarking the stop and crosswalk lines as needed.”
“These steps will maximize visibility and make the stop condition much more noticeable to drivers. They should also lessen the chance of accidents like running the stop. The pavement marking upgrades will more clearly show the stopping point on both sides of U.S. 321 and heighten motorists’ attention further,” Baskin added in his email.
A citizen, during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting, asked if that meant there would be a four-way stop at the intersection and that he would be concerned if that would happen on the national highway.
Gleaton explained that there would just be a duplicate stop sign on the left hand side of the stop on either side where cars and trucks stop on S.C. 389, not stop signs facing outward to U.S. Highway 321/ Savannah Highway. A four-way stop, in other words, would not be created.
Baskin continued in his email message, “In addition, we will add a ‘To SC 389’ sign with straight up arrow on US 321 NB at Rice Street where you mentioned that trucks often get confused and turn left a block too early and miss SC 389. This will further improve safety and help ensure trucks stay on intended larger routes and do not cut through areas.”
Councilman Jimmy Hoffman asked after the email was read aloud, “Didn’t we ask for a caution light or blinking lights before?”
Gleaton stated, “Our original request was to either have a caution light or stop light.”
“We are somewhat disappointed we didn’t get what we asked for,” he added.
He also stated, “It’s probably going to be another length of time before SCDOT can do another traffic study.”
Gleaton’s original email to Baskin, which was sent on June 22, read, “I spoke to you by phone in early May 2021 about having a caution or traffic light installed at Savannah Hwy. (321) and Ninety Six Road (389) intersection in Neeses, S.C. This was about concerns about traffic accidents and very heavy tractor trailer truck traffic using this route between Interstate 20 and 26.”
“Since our conversation there have been at least 2 accidents at this site with one resulting in a fatality. After this fatality many citizens have voiced their concerns about the need of a traffic light at this location with some of them doing so at our last Town Council meeting …” Gleaton continued.
Baskin, also affirming several phone conversations he had with Gleaton, had replied in part of his email, “Crash history was found to be generally in a normal range. Eight crashes have been reported in the last 3 year period up through the end of last year. This, of course, does not include the fatality and another recent accident you mentioned, as those are too new to be available in our crash data yet. We did, however, take them into consideration in our review.”
Baskin added, “We also found two crashes involving disregarding the stop sign. The changes we are making on the road should address these. Traffic patterns at this time, however, would not likely support a traffic signal installation, and flashers were also not found to be needed. In the future, these extra steps can be reconsidered.”
He did state earlier in his email that they expedited the traffic study because of the recent fatal truck accident in the town and that the work after the study would be done in approximately a month or more.
A citizen in the June Council meeting inquired if a petition would encourage the SCDOT to make more changes at the intersection. At that point, Gleaton discussed the aforementioned contact he had already been making with the state agency. Gleaton also asked in his email if a petition would be effective.
Baskin replied, “Concerning petitions and/or written letters, those should not be necessary as your phone requests and email are very adequate forms of contact with us, and they get the same attention and action as additional requests would.”
Gleaton also inquired over his email if Baskin could attend a council meeting to discuss the aforementioned issues in person.
Baskin replied, “As far as Council meetings, I am usually tied up outside of normal weekday business hours, and it would be difficult to attend meetings all over the 7 counties in my District. Instead, we try to spend our time actually looking at conditions on the road so we can more quickly determine answers to roadway traffic safety and efficiency issues. You are certainly welcome to call or email me any time for needed clarifications or additional information.”
Baskin’s district, District 7, covers Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton and Orangeburg counties.