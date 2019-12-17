{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES – The town of Neeses recently hired a new office assistant.

Meghan Gleaton, hired to help Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, was introduced at the December town council meeting.

“I am thankful for the position because we were living in West Columbia and decided to move back home,” Meghan Gleaton said. “I grew up in Neeses. It is hard to find work here, let alone find something you would like to do. I have enjoyed what I have learned so far.”

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton gave an update on the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center dedication.

“The clerk and assistant are working on a date. Hopefully, it will be in January.”

He stated the date will be publicized when they have solidified it.

The mayor next gave an update on the new town welcome signs.

“The five areas for the signs are cleaned up. The utilities have been marked. We are waiting on the sign company,” he said.

He said he asked the sign company to have the signs up by the end of this year and that the town will be looking for sponsors for the upkeep of the areas around the signs. He clarified that these sponsors will be volunteers from the town and that council members will be seeking these volunteers.

Sandra Griffith, who will be leaving council, received a certificate of appreciation for her service to the town during the meeting.

The next council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. with the swearing-in of elected officials.

Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.

