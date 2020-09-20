NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Tee-ball, exercise program delayed

NEESES – The Town of Neeses is letting schools and parents get settled into the school year before potentially starting up tee-ball and is delaying opening the Exercise Center again at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center because of COVID-19, according to officials at the regular September Council meeting.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said he is letting schools get settled until asking parents and coaches again about potential tee-ball toward the end of September.
“We are also looking into a partial time frame for getting started back with exercise equipment at the S.R.L.C.” he added.
He said with COVID-19 guidelines, they hope to start the exercise program in early October.
Councilwoman Renee Olenick said, “I think the kids would love tee-ball starting back up. But like you said, let them get settled in.”
She mentioned some of the struggles parents are having with helping children with online school, for example.
Olenick mentioned she and her husband are hoping to help with the exercise program, and Gleaton mentioned having time slots for just a few individuals in the exercise room in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.
Regarding the Comprehensive Planning and Zoning ordinance, Mayor Gleaton said, “Every 10 years, by law, we are supposed to update it.”
The ordinance was tabled again as it was at the last meeting, and the mayor stated that they are going to talk with the Lower Savannah Council of Governments and even other individuals regarding assistance with the ordinance.
Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton next mentioned that they are at 75% for the renewal of business licenses for the town.
She said, “Licenses need to be renewed by Sept. 30. This is for the license period Oct 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021.”
“Call the Town Hall at 247-5811 for an application,” she added.
Mayor Gleaton said that the town is asking for donations from families of the deceased and from others from the town for the upkeep of the Neeses Cemetery. The town mows the cemetery and does other maintenance on the grounds, and this is an ongoing expense.
Donations can be earmarked for the Town of Neeses Cemetery Fund and sent to the following address: P.O. Box 70; Neeses, SC 29107.
