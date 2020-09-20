NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Tee-ball, exercise program delayed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES – The Town of Neeses is letting schools and parents get settled into the school year before potentially starting up tee-ball and is delaying opening the Exercise Center again at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center because of COVID-19, according to officials at the regular September Council meeting.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said he is letting schools get settled until asking parents and coaches again about potential tee-ball toward the end of September.

“We are also looking into a partial time frame for getting started back with exercise equipment at the S.R.L.C.” he added.

He said with COVID-19 guidelines, they hope to start the exercise program in early October.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick said, “I think the kids would love tee-ball starting back up. But like you said, let them get settled in.”

She mentioned some of the struggles parents are having with helping children with online school, for example.

Olenick mentioned she and her husband are hoping to help with the exercise program, and Gleaton mentioned having time slots for just a few individuals in the exercise room in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.