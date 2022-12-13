NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Over $2,300 raised at Labor Day event

NEESES – During the Neeses Council meeting Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, Councilwoman Paula Hutchins was able to announce an approximation of the amount raised for the Labor Day fundraiser for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in the town.

Hutchins said at a previous meeting that it took time to calculate expenditures. In fact, the Labor Day fundraiser had a chicken dinner sale, a bake sale, and vendors to figure into the calculations. The councilwoman had the approximate figure at the middle of November during the Neeses Senior Luncheon with the early Thanksgiving theme. However, Hutchins was asked to bring it to the December council meeting.

Hutchins, toward the end of the meeting, said over $2,300 was raised for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center and its activities by the Labor Day fundraiser. Neeses’ SRLC has been recognized by the Municipal Association of South Carolina as a model for other centers, has had almost monthly themed senior luncheons and has an exercise program as well as other activities.

In fact, regarding activities, Hutchins said over 54 Neeses seniors were to attend the Christmas gala for seniors on Monday, Dec. 12. A steak dinner with sides was served. Participants were asked to bring a $5 gift to exchange.

Hutchins said the Neeses senior luncheon for January has been changed to the third Monday on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at the SRLC. The senior luncheons are usually held the second Monday of each month unless otherwise noted.

Next, from seniors to the youngsters, the Tuesday evening meeting ran the gamut.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick, earlier in the meeting, said all but three young players attended their Rookie All Star Recognition on Nov. 12. She said hot dogs, chips, sweet snacks and drinks were served to the children participating.

Olenick said, “They made good use of the playground afterward. ... It was cool to see them get together. We had a good turnout.”

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, later in the meeting, proposed a fundraising supper in 2023 for the cemetery fund. No motions or discussions were made regarding this, and the proposal was tabled for further discussion next year. Gleaton asked that council members be thinking of ideas for the supper.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said 2,541 pounds or 1.27 tons of garbage were recently picked up by the Neeses Adopt a Highway group.

Mayor Gleaton said baseball registration will begin shortly around mid-February 2023, and parents and coaches should be prepared for this.

Gleaton announced that the next council meeting will be held shortly after the New Year’s Day holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Neeses Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gleaton made a motion at the end of the meeting to enter executive session to discuss a potential contractual arrangement. No motions or decisions were made upon returning from the closed session.