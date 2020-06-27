NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: New residential officer is OCSO veteran

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We are real pleased that Sheriff Ravenell and you decided to place somebody in this area.”

Culler said there will be other officers coming into the area as well.

Williams also introduced himself and said he was pleased to be there and had a lot of connections to the area.

In other business, Gleaton gave first reading of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget with a grand total of $447,092.00, noting that this also accounts for penny sales tax money for the senior center. A public hearing for the budget was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.

Gleaton also made a motion to purchase a used copy machine for town hall at a cost of $1500 with a $300 service contract. The motion was approved.

Gleaton also announced that David Gunnells’ Lawn Care and Grass Cutting had the low bid on cutting the graveyard in town and will be maintaining the property.

Al Jenkins, regional director for Sen. Tim Scott’s office, was in attendance at the meeting and was invited early in the meeting to make comments about what he and Scott’s office have been doing for the area.