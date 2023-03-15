NEESES – The Town of Neeses will be committed to an initial cost of a little over $3,000 for the first five years of a new contract entered into with Dominion Energy to convert from HID to LED for municipal street lighting.

Council voted unanimously during its March meeting to enter into a 10-year contract with Dominion for conversion from high-pressure sodium lights to LED street lights. This will cost the town $602.76 per year with a potential for the price to change and possibly increase after five years. The total for the first five years will be $3013.80.

According to materials provided by Dominion Energy, no decorative fixtures such as small light poles of the non-street variety are eligible for the program – only municipal street lighting.

In his presentation G. Lee Mikell, economic development and local government manager with Dominion Energy in Cayce, said ordinarily the town would have to pay $692.34 for the LED conversion – the current going rate.

He said, however, the S.C. Department of Commerce has an incentive program that allows for the decrease to $602.76.

“With this incentive program, you will pay less,” Mikell said.

He said the Town of Neeses would be committed to keeping the LED hardware for a decade but that the incentive rate would only last for five years.

Mikell outlined some pros of the change, saying, “The LED lights will have nodes that will let us know if the lights are out. You will have the ability to dim the lights.”

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton asked if the town would have to endure the costs of replacing the LED lights if they go out during the contract.

Mikell said that was all included under the fee and said that, again, the LED lights will signal to Dominion if they are out, and Dominion will come replace them free of charge during the contract.

James Rickenbacker, advocacy coordinator for Family Health Centers Inc., next gave a presentation on a medical mobile unit that will be periodically coming to Neeses.

Rickenbacker said, “The Family Health Centers Medical Mobile Unit is a state-of-the art vehicle that is equipped with two primary medical exam rooms and lab capabilities.”

He continued, “The Medical Mobile Unit is a comprehensive health clinic on wheels. The Mobile Health Team consists of a medical provider, nurse, medical office assistant, financial service representative and driver.”

He said the MMU for municipalities in rural Western Orangeburg County will provide primary care for adults and children, screenings, laboratory services, diabetes screening, hypertension screening, immunizations, COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and access to medications through referrals to their pharmacy or 340 B affiliate sites.

“We hope to roll out our mobile health unit by April 1,” Rickenbacker added.

He said they will have alternating weeks in various municipalities from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Council approved of the mobile unit coming to Neeses. Possible locations are the Neeses Town Hall parking lot, the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center lot, or one of the town-owned lots.

In other business:

The first day of spring is March 20, and bluegrass will be in the air in Neeses not long after. A Bluegrass and Gospel Music Concert to benefit the cemetery fund of the town will be held Saturday, March 25. The event will feature the bluegrass band Flatland Express, Pastor Robert Templeton, and the gospel music of Neeses council member Renee Olenick. The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on 220 Park St. in Neeses. The admission price is $8 per person. Gleaton said, “The idea behind this is to have fun but also to raise money for the cemetery fund.”

The Town of Neeses is having an Adopt-a-Highway Litter Pickup Event Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-noon as part of a countywide initiative. Registration will be at 9 a.m. at the SRLC. Reflective vests, gloves, trash bags, pickup sticks and bottled water will be furnished. A free lunch will be served at noon to participants. For more information, call 803-247-5811.

Mayor Gleaton, who is also the recreation director, reported that they have seven baseball teams in the town. For more information on the breakdown of the teams, contact Neeses Town Hall.