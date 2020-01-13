NEESES – The grand opening of the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on 220 Park St. in Neeses will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3-5 p.m. with guest speakers and a tour of the building, as announced at the January Neeses Town Council meeting
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We hope to have the March Crime Watch meeting in the new center.”
The next Neeses Crime Watch group meeting is tentatively set to meet in the new center on Monday, March 9, at 6:15 p.m.
Gleaton said there will have one more council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss working “any last-minute kinks out” regarding the center’s opening.
The Neeses Crime Watch group meetings for both January and February are being cancelled as the town clerk and administrative assistant make preparations for the Grand Opening event and perform other duties. Town Clerk Sonja has previously said that there are several little surprises in store for attendees of the grand opening.
The Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center will feature an open veranda on one end, a physical fitness room and a large meeting room with a stage. Other planned features include a kitchen, a pantry, a hot and cold buffet, a serving area, four storage areas and seating under the veranda for outdoor gatherings and meetings.
The approximately 4,900-square-foot facility cost nearly $400,000, with much of the funding coming from Orangeburg County penny sales tax revenue. The Town of North had various fundraisers in 2018 and 2019 to help with extra expenses for the center.
"Since we started with the fundraisers for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, we have raised $1,700. This began in January of 2018,” office assistant Meghan Gleaton said.
Furniture was purchased for the facility last year as well, including eight round tables, six 6-foot rectangular tables, approximately 80 chairs.
In other business:
• Gleaton and council members were sworn in by Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus. Councilwoman Sandra Griffith chose not to run in 2019. Her seat was filled by Councilman Wylie Williams, who was sworn in along with council members Wanda Ammons, Renee Olenick and James Hoffman and Mayor Gleaton.
• Gleaton said Brandrite Sign Company of Orangeburg is still running behind schedule on the five new town signs. The mayor had hoped to have the signs installed by the end of 2019. He said the signs have been sanded and need to be painted and that he will continue to stay in touch with the company each week.
He said that the town has cleared the sites for the signs and has marked them for utilities. The town approved the low bid of $12,500 for the signs during the October 2019 meeting, and funding for them has come from penny sales tax funds.
• Gleaton stated he did not see any holiday conflicts for the 2020 council and Crime Watch schedules, so the council will continue to meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. The Neeses Crime Watch group will continue to meet the second Monday of every month at 6:15 p.m. except for January and February.
• Council voted to enter executive session toward the end of the meeting to discuss a penny sales tax capital project but made no motions or decisions upon return to open session.
