NEESES – The Neeses Town Council voted, at the end of their meeting on Feb. 7, to have a title search done on property the town may consider purchasing.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said over email after the meeting, “No other details are available at this time.”

The aforementioned vote occurred upon return from executive session held to discuss a contractual matter.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said earlier in the meeting, “We are moving forward with plans for the Bluegrass and Gospel Music Concert that will be held Saturday, March 25, at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. This event will be a fundraiser for the town’s Cemetery Fund, and a local band, Flatland Express, will be featured.”

Flatland Express is a bluegrass band that has been featured or mentioned in The T&D numerous times during the years. There will be other performers at the event.

The Bluegrass and Gospel Concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Admission will be $8 per person at the door. A hot dog meal will be available from 4 until 6 p.m.

Paying attendees may eat on the S.R.L.C. Verandah or carry out meals for an $8 donation. Meals will include grilled hot dogs with chili, baked beans, coleslaw and iced tea. Desserts will be available.

In other business:

Baseball signup for children and youth, according to correspondence sent after the meeting, happened on Saturday, Feb. 11. Those who missed the baseball signup may still call the Neeses Town Hall.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Senior Citizens Luncheon will be happening Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at the S.R.L.C. with a lot of green. Green is a color associated with St. Patrick’s Day, and green salad will be served. In addition, potatoes are often associated with the Irish, and baked potatoes with fixings will be served during the luncheon as well. Desserts will be surprises. As usual, BINGO will be played for prizes, but the event flier also mentions that there will be lots of fun and surprises under a picture of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, owner of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg, provides food for the senior citizen luncheons and has for many months now. Neeses seniors ages 63 and up may attend the event, and each luncheon is usually booked up well in advance.

For those who missed the Feb. 11 baseball sign-up or those Neeses seniors who fit the age requirement for the luncheon, call the Neeses Town Hall at 803-247-5811 to find out if there are any openings still available.