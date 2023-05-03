NEESES – The Rev. Robert Templeton, pastor of Neeses Baptist Church, on May 2 told Neeses Town Council of concerns about a lack of police presence in the town.

He also spoke about an increase in criminal behavior in the town and an a criminal element encroaching more on the citizens. Later, budget discussions by Mayor Kenneth Gleaton involved ideas about how to increase police presence in the town. Also, several council members chimed in with their related concerns.

In addition, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was invited to attend the meeting. Lt. Randall Day, field services with OCSO took notes on concerns and made comments.

Templeton said toward the end of the meeting, “With regards to the property upon which Neeses Baptist Church resides, directly behind us, no more than a block away, it is well known among the citizens of the town, including the committee to whom I speak, of the criminal element which seems to thrive unchecked in that area.”

He said citizens have communicated to him allegations of human trafficking going on within the town.

“And to conclude my opening statement, it seems everyone in the town, the committee not excluded, knows the names of the players, where they reside and what they are doing,” Templeton said.

He said his concern is not only for the citizens of the town overall but for the members of Neeses Baptist Church and the neighboring Methodist church.

Templeton continued, “I am not speaking on behalf of the Methodist church. However, I can say without hesitation the foot traffic of these individuals near the property of NBC is continuous.”

“I have a growing concern for what may eventually happen should some sort of encounter and/or altercation take place between the criminal element and the law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Templeton next asked, “Why do we not have a consistent law enforcement presence here in Neeses?”

He also asked, “What must be done in order to gain and maintain this presence in order to make inroads in deterring the criminal element about us and the continual degradation of the town?”

Councilman Wylie Williams affirmed some of the alleged criminal activity. He said, “I see it afternoons and on Saturdays. It is increasing. ...

"For us to be such a little town, we do have a lot of activity."

Williams said he has called the sheriff’s office a lot and mentioned that a female citizen who never had a chain on her back door now has one.

Day of OCSO said he would be discussing these concerns with the sheriff.

A citizen then mentioned people cutting a lock and stealing water from a house, and a money order being stolen from a drop box at the Silver Springs Water District. She said a security system with a camera helped catch that alleged thief, recommending cameras for citizens and organizations.

The citizen said that the one who the money order was stolen from did not want to press charges and the Silver Springs Water District could not legally press charges.

Day said he would look into the legality of the issue and get back with a representative from the Silver Springs Water District.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick and Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton both mentioned citizens having property stolen, and Gleaton said a panhandler has been bothering citizens.

Day said this should be reported immediately to the sheriff’s office.

Mayor Gleaton said, “The criminal element is increasing (in Neeses). I do not know what the council could do. However, every option that could be on the table should be. I do not know if it will be creating a police department for the Town of Neeses or paying a full-time deputy from OCSO.”

The mayor said he and council will talk with surrounding towns about the pros and cons of starting a police department.

He said the sheriff opened a substation in Neeses in 2011.

“But the deputy has often been required to be in Orangeburg,” Gleaton said.

Day said these issues will also be discussed in the sheriff’s office.

Mayor Gleaton said a former council member takes a smoke break at 3 or 4 in the morning and sees a lot of suspicious foot traffic near the post office.

Councilman Williams said that it looked like drug pass-offs were going on after hours at the school as well.

Day said citizens can call in a property check for suspicious activity at the OCSO dispatch. The number is 803-534-3550. He said officers will respond as soon as they are able.

Mayor Gleaton later said, “If we are going to think about a police department in the future, we are going to have to look at the budget.”

He said the town will have only about $124,000 to operate on in the 2023-24 budget.

“If you take into account penny sales tax projects/tax projects, this is basically our operating budget,” Gleaton said.

The council gave first reading of a tentative 2023-24 budget during the meeting.

The total revenue will be $433,103, and the expenses will be $433,258.

Gleaton said for both, the numbers are a 3.01% decrease from the previous year.