NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Home owned by town being sold

NEESES – Mayor Kenneth Gleaton announced during the Neeses Council meeting on Sept. 6 that the town is selling property on 2017 Silversprings Road.

The property is listed as a two-bedroom residential home with a garage on a small lot. It is being described, in summary, as a fixer-upper.

In past meetings, council approved getting an appraiser and discussed whether to sell or keep the property. Council, in the past, did not proceed with any decisions to fix the town building up before selling it.

Gleaton said the decision has been made to sell the property as-is under a six-month contract with Robinson Real Estate Services of 1992 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

According to the Robinson Real Estate Services website, the property is listed at $34,900 as an 861-square-foot, two-bedroom residential unit with a garage and half bath on a lot that is .12 acres. It was built in 1975 and, according to the website, has a bungalow style.

Gleaton said and confirmed in past council meetings that the building was used for an EMS building and the old town hall in Neeses. It is located not far behind the Post Office.

Rhoda Robinson, in her listing online, stated, “(The property) can be easily turned back into a functioning small home or business.”

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, who coordinated the Labor Day Fundraiser for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on Monday, Sept. 5, said it was a success and will have the calculation made on the total made at the event by the October council meeting.

“I am still getting good comments on the event,” she said.

Hutchins said approximately 300 grilled chicken dinners with sides were distributed, with payment having been made for tickets before the event. Forty or more hot dog dinners were sold by volunteers to help with the fundraiser as well. The ladies of the town, many of them seniors, baked cakes and cookies, and they were sold at the fundraiser. Whole cakes were sold, as were cake slices, and cookies in baggies.

A small group of vendors at the event sold everything from painted wine bottles to craft items with sports logos.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said some notable faces at the fundraising event at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, other than the usual Neeses council members and mayor, were Al Jenkins, representative from Sen. Tim Scott's office, and Dr. Franklin Coulter of Regency Hospice.

Mayor Gleaton said, in an unrelated matter, that a treetop fell on the town maintenance man’s vehicle and that they are still getting the tree cut off it as well as talking with the property owner where the tree was located.

“The vehicle damage is going to be the biggest issue, trying to work that out,” Gleaton said.

Hutchins said that 21 attended the Mardi Gras senior event toward the end of August and asked if they could reduce the minimum age from 65 to 62 so that more could attend a new event in October. The reduction in the minimum age was approved. She also said she wanted to have at least 30 attend from now on. Attendees must still be residents of Neeses, however. No senior luncheons are being held in September because of the big fundraising event that was just held.

The next senior event for Neeses residents 62 and over who have signed up for it will be a Hawaiian Luau: A Polynesian Adventure for Senior Citizens on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, starting at 11 a.m. Bingo and other games will be provided. Lunch is usually $5 and will be Hawaiian-themed this time. For more information or to RSVP, call (803) 247-2434 by Oct. 4.

Mayor Gleaton said the town still needs some new members for the Planning Commission and Board of Appeals. There is a six-hour training that new members will have to go through. Contact the Neeses Town Hall for more information.

The next Neeses Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall.