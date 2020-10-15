NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Dominion won't hang Christmas lights

“We are waiting on getting our gym equipment wipes. They have to be a commercial grade to wipe down the equipment. We also want to get our rules posted on a poster board,” he added.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick volunteered to meet about making the board with the rules, and Mayor Gleaton stated those in the extra meeting would work on putting their own rules together. Distancing and mask requirements for COVID-19 have affected this process.

Mayor Gleaton said, “We are not setting any hours for trick-or-treating this year. We are discouraging individuals in Neeses from going to house-to-house. We recommend it on a private scale or at a church-affiliated facility.”

Olenick mentioned that socially distanced "trunk-or-treat" events may be happening at local or regional churches.

Mayor Gleaton had mentioned that for enclosed facilities and stores, the Orangeburg County face mask ordinance is still continuing.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, who heads up the Neeses Community Health Fair, stated it would be canceled for this year due to COVID-19. It has usually been held in October or November of previous years.

“I got the consensus from everyone involved that we will not have it until the spring of 2021,” Town Clerk Gleaton added.